CLINTON — One person died Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Clinton, police said.

Police are not releasing the name of the driver who died as they had not yet notified the next of kin, according to a statement issued Tuesday by Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the driver of a 2009 Ford Fusion was traveling north on I-95 near mile marker 138 when an attempted passing maneuver led to the collision, according to state police.

The driver of the Fusion was attempting to pass another vehicle, a 2020 Ford Escape.

As the driver of the Fusion passed the Escape, the driver quickly changed lanes in front of the Escape and collided with the vehicle, Moss said in the statement.

“The collision caused the driver of the Fusion to lose control and go off the right side of the roadway. The Fusion overturned and collided with a tree on the side of the roadway.”

The driver of the Fusion was pronounced dead at the scene, Moss said.

The driver of the Escape, whom police did not identify Monday, was not injured, Moss said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Maine State Police, which patrols Maine’s interstate highways.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: