Utility workers discovered skeletal remains at a property in Gorham on Tuesday, prompting local police and the Maine State Police major crimes unit to launch an investigation.

The remains were found at 76 Longfellow Road, the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a prepared statement. Gorham police responded and then contacted state police for assistance.

The remains were taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

No other information was immediately released.

Longfellow Road is located off Route 25 in the eastern part of Gorham near the border with Westbrook.

This story will be updated.

