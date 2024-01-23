Maine stands to lose $5.8 million in federal funding in the next fiscal year to support victims of violence, according to the community-based groups that run those programs.

Advocates pleaded with Maine lawmakers Tuesday to backfill that loss with state funds, or the groups will have to seriously cut back on “vital” programming such as emergency hotlines, legal help and shelter for those leaving abusive relationships. The cuts also would affect Children’s Advocacy Centers, which support minors who have been abused.

“If these cuts come to occur, it will be severe,” said Rep. Holly Stover, D-Boothbay. Stover said Tuesday she is a former Victims of Crime Act funding administrator, meaning she oversaw the same funds Maine stands to lost.

VOCA funds are pooled together from people convicted in federal courts who are ordered to pay into the fund, as well as seized bail bonds and other penalty funds, which have declined in recent years. Federal funding has been Maine’s primary source for funding victim services. The amount the state will lose, advocates say, makes up 60% of their operating budgets.

Sen. Anne Carney, D-Cape Elizabeth, said Tuesday that other states include funding in their general fund budgets to help support victim services. Carney’s legislation would use $6 million in general funds to make up for the impending VOCA cut. The Judiciary Committee, which Carney co-chairs, is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the bill Tuesday afternoon.

Stover and Carney addressed media in the Hall of Flags in the Capitol and were joined by a handful of other lawmakers, victim advocates and survivors. At least 100 supporters of the bill filled a staircase behind her, holding hand-drawn signs. “Victims need services,” said one. “Ending violence begins with supporting survivors,” said another.

Maggie McArthur was 23 when she left an abusive partner in 2008. She said she had been abused and isolated from friends and family for almost seven years when she had someone drive her to the police department.

There, she was introduced to a community-based advocacy organization that helped her file a protection from abuse order and later for getting a divorce. She was able to move into her own place and keep herself and her young son safe.

“And if they couldn’t help, they found me the resources,” she said Tuesday.

Sixteen years later, McArthur is an advocate for people like her, connecting victims to shelter, safety and support.

Joanna Stokinger, a victim advocate who has worked with victims’ families in homicide cases since 2002, was in Lewiston on Oct. 25 when more than 18 people were shot and killed in the state’s deadliest mass shooting.

Stokinger’s work is also supported by federal VOCA funds. After the shooting, she spent 12 to 16 hours a day helping families and survivors recover personal belongings from the crime scenes, including a widow’s wedding band, coordinating with the medical examiner’s office and attending funerals.

“I love my job,” Stokinger said. “But it’s always been hard.”

When VOCA cuts first came up in the summer, she said, it was “a slap in the face.”

This story will be updated.

