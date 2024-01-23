Secretary of State Shenna Bellows filed arguments Tuesday urging Maine’s highest court to quickly take up an appeal of her decision to ban former President Donald Trump from the March 5 primary ballot.

Bellows said a decision in Kennebec County Superior Court to put the case on hold “undermines the secretary’s ability to facilitate an equitable and orderly primary election.” The judge in superior court said the case should be paused until the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in on a similar dispute in Colorado.

If the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Colorado appeal doesn’t resolve the Maine case, there would be only a few weeks for her to issue a new ruling and for it to go through the appeals process, she said.

“If that comes to pass, not only will voters have to cast their ballots without certainty as to whether a vote for Mr. Trump will be counted, but also the Secretary will be in the untenable position of determining how to tabulate election returns where one candidate’s qualification remains in doubt,” she argued.

“Finality in this case, at the earliest possible moment, is essential to promoting voter confidence,” the memo said.

Bellows filed a notice with the Superior Court last week to appeal Justice Michaela Murphy’s decision to remand Bellows’ decision barring Trump from the presidential primary ballot.

Murphy said Bellows should wait until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a similar case out of Colorado and then issue a new ruling modifying, withdrawing or confirming her prior ruling.

Bellows had previously argued against a request from Trump’s attorneys do delay the appeal decision because of the pending Supreme Court ruling. She said then that putting a hold on the case would be a violation of the process for ballot challenges that is laid out in state law and could complicate administration of the March 5 primary.

Bellows ruled late last month that Trump was ineligible for the Maine ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits people from holding office if they have engaged in insurrection against the United States.

Challengers to Trump’s ballot access around the country have argued that the post-Civil War clause applies to the former president, a Republican, for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election and encouraging his backers to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Three former lawmakers in Maine also made that argument last month in a complaint filed with Bellows using a state process for challenging access to primary ballots. Bellows was presented with evidence and arguments from both sides in a Dec. 15 hearing before issuing her decision.

Attorneys for Trump have argued that Bellows did not have the authority to issue the ruling, that Section 3 does not apply to the presidency or those seeking to run for office — but rather those who hold office — and that the former president did not engage in insurrection.

The U.S. Supreme Court is widely expected to impact how challenges to Trump’s ballot access are resolved in Maine and other states, though there is a chance the court could rule on narrower state-specific grounds. Oral arguments in the case are scheduled for Feb. 8.

