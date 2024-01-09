Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has urged a judge to reject former President Donald Trump’s request to pause his appeal of Bellows’ decision to disqualify him from Maine’s presidential primary ballot.

Trump’s attorney filed the request Monday, saying the Maine case should now be put on on hold while the U.S. Supreme Court hears a similar case out of Colorado. The Supreme Court ruling will likely determine the outcome in Maine, too, they argued.

In a response filed in Kennebec County Superior Court, Bellows argued that delaying the appeal would be a violation of the timeline set out in state statute and that waiting for the U.S. Supreme Court to issue a decision could negatively impact the March presidential primary.

“A stay of this proceeding, followed by a February decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, may ultimately force the Secretary and her staff to scramble to minimize damage to the integrity of the March 5, 2024 election,” reads the filing the Office of the Maine Attorney General on behalf of Bellows.

Kennebec County Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy was originally expected to issue a ruling on Trump’s appeal by Jan. 17. It was not immediately clear Tuesday when she might issue a decision on the request that the appeal be put on hold.

Three former elected officials who filed an initial challenge to Trump’s ballot access — Ethan Strimling, Tom Saviello and Kimberly Rosen — also filed arguments opposing the request from Trump.

They also said the request would be a departure from the timeline in state statute and that it could cause confusion among voters if the decision is not made in time for Trump’s name to be removed from ballots.

The U.S. Supreme Court announced just a few days after the Maine appeal was filed in Kennebec County Superior Court that it would be taking up an appeal of a similar decision by the Colorado Supreme Court that Trump should be disqualified for having violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment by engaging in insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump has argued that the questions in the Colorado case include federal issues that are identical to the issues in the Maine case, and that allowing the high court to weigh in could definitively settle both cases.

This story will be updated.

