Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has appealed Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ decision to disqualify him from the state’s presidential primary ballot.

A complaint filed in Kennebec County Superior Court Tuesday says Bellows was a “biased decision maker” who should have recused herself from the decision. It also says the Maine secretary of state does not have the legal authority to consider the federal constitutional issues presented in the complaints seeking to bar Trump from the ballot and, as a result, that Trump will be illegally excluded from the ballot based on Bellows’ decision.

The filing also says that Bellows “made multiple errors of law and acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner.”

Bellows ruled last week that Trump was not qualified to appear on the ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits people from holding office if they “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the (Constitution), or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

Bellows has received intense pushback for the decision, especially from Republicans in Maine, and said in her ruling that she would suspend the effect of the decision until after the court rules on any appeals or the timeframe to appeal has expired. The issue also is already headed to the U.S. Supreme Court based on a ballot access case in Colorado.

The complaint filed in Maine Tuesday asks the court to vacate Bellows’ decision, declare that the secretary of state has no authority to continue proceedings regarding Trump’s disqualification from the ballot under the 14th Amendment and for the court to require Bellows to include Trump on the Republican presidential primary ballot.

This story will be updated.

