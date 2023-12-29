Tom Stanhope has always thought the United States is the best nation in the world because of the freedoms and rights its citizens are afforded.

Now he is worried those rights are being taken away.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ Thursday night decision to remove former president Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot has been fiercely criticized by Republicans in Maine and around the country as a partisan political decision aimed at taking away the voice of American voters.

While Bellows said Friday her decision was based on the rules and the evidence, one Republican lawmaker, Rep. John Andrews of Paris, said he is filing a request to begin impeachment proceedings against Bellows.

“I wish to impeach Secretary Bellows on the grounds that she is barring an American citizen and 45th President of the United States, who is convicted of no crime or impeachment, their right to appear on a Maine Republican Primary ballot,” he said in a letter to the Maine Revisor’s Office at the State House.

Stanhope, the Cumberland town secretary for the Cumberland County Republican Committee, said he believes the ruling treads on the fundamental rights of Americans.

“It’s very disturbing,” said Stanhope, 59. “It makes you question where our government is headed.”

Bellows’ decision makes Maine the second state to kick Trump off the primary ballot. Last week, the Colorado Supreme Court disqualified Trump from the state’s Republican primary ballot. Both Bellows’ and the Colorado Supreme Court cited the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which disallows those who supported or “engaged in insurrection or rebellion,” after taking an oath of office to protect the Constitution from holding office.

Bellows made the decision in response to ballot challenges to Trump’s eligibility. State law requires the Maine Secretary of State to make decisions on candidate eligibility challenges.

In 34 pages, Bellows defended her decision, saying that because of Trump’s role in the January 6th insurrection on the capital, he should not be allowed to be on the ballot.

“I am mindful that no Secretary of State has ever deprived a presidential candidate of ballot access based on Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment,” she said. “I am also, mindful, however, that no presidential candidate has ever before engaged in insurrection.”

But Republicans around the state say Bellows’ decision is flawed, arguing that because Trump was never convicted of insurrection, he can’t be barred from the ballot.

“Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has made a political decision,” said Kandi-Lee Hoy, the Cumberland County Republican Committee’s South Portland chair.

“This is an effort to cheat the voters out of their civil rights and is clearly meant to tell us who we have the right to vote for,” she later said.

