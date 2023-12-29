WATERVILLE — A 52-year-old city woman has been identified by authorities as the person found murdered at Damon’s Beverage on Thursday.

The body of Angela Bragg, who worked at the beverage store and redemption center at 6 Jefferson St., was discovered inside the business early Thursday morning by a coworker.

Related Police issue arrest warrant for man in murder at Waterville business

Meanwhile, police said Friday they continued to search for Spirdal Hubiak, 20, of Waterville, who was also an employee at Damon’s Beverage, in connection with the killing. An arrest warrant on a charge of murder was issued Thursday for Hubiak, who also goes by the nickname “Spiral.”

Following an autopsy, the cause of Bragg’s death was found to be sharp force injury and the manner of death has been ruled homicide.

Police said Hubiak is driving a Black 2010 Ford Taurus with a Maine license plate 4666ZR. Investigators believe Hubiak has left the state of Maine and “efforts to locate him continue,” Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety, said in a Friday afternoon news release.

Police asked that anyone with information on Hubiak’s whereabouts to contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit at 207-624-7076 or the Waterville Police Department at 207-680-4700.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Police issue arrest warrant for man in murder at Waterville business

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: