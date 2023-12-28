WATERVILLE — Maine State Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a person of interest in connection with a death investigation in Waterville.

A news release issued at 10:30 a.m. Thursday by Shannon Moss, public information officer for the state Department of Public Safety, says the person being sought is a white man in his early 20s with dark hair and possibly is armed with a weapon.

“He is driving a 2010 black Ford Taurus with Maine Registration plate 4666ZR,” the state police release says.

Police said if anyone spots the person or vehicle, do not approach and instead call Maine State Police or the Waterville Police Department at 207-680-4700.

Additional information will be released when appropriate to do so, according to Moss.

State police did not immediately make a connection with Damon’s Beverage at 6 Jefferson St. in Waterville, but the business posted a notice on Facebook earlier Thursday saying the business would be closed until further notice due to an “emergency.” Several Maine State Police cruisers and police crime tape could be seen at the business Thursday morning.

According to the police department’s call log, police and rescue were dispatched to Damon’s Beverage at 4:34 a.m. Thursday for a reported medical issue. A black 2010 four-door Ford Taurus with a Maine registration plate was cited in the log incident.

Major Jason Longley of the Waterville Police Department said police were referring inquiries about the incident to Maine State Police and did not have additional information.

This story will be updated.

