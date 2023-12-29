TEMPLE — Police surrounded a Day Mountain Road home Thursday night after receiving reports of threats and violence, and later arrested a suspect Friday morning walking on Intervale Road.

Police say a complainant walked into Farmington Police Department to report a domestic disturbance Thursday at a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple. The person reported the suspect allegedly attempted to set the residence on fire and allegedly fired a weapon into the air. The complainant also told detectives the suspect had weapons and had communicated threats regarding law enforcement.

The suspect was identified as Elliot Barden, 42, of Temple, according to police.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies surrounded the Temple residence, and called out to Barden but did not receive an answer. The State Police Tactical Team was called in to assist.

By 7 p.m., witnesses reported that tactical teams had assembled in the area. One man who lives in the area said he was told police were confronting a possibly armed person inside a home.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a Maine State Police spokeswoman confirmed the department was assisting at the scene with its tactical and crisis negotiations teams.

One woman who lives near the scene said police had shut down a section of Day Mountain Road but that as of 8:30 p.m., no residents had been advised to evacuate. Day Mountain Road runs off Intervale Road and later becomes Jackson Mountain Road and then Avon-Temple Road.

Police entered the home about 4 a.m. Friday to discover the suspect was not there.

At 8:20 a.m. Friday, police received information that a person matching Barden’s description was walking on Intervale Road in Temple. Police found Barden in the area and arrested him on a temporary warrant charging criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and arson.

They took him to Franklin Memorial Hospital to be medically cleared before being transferred to jail.

This story will be updated.

