Saco police issued an Amber Alert for a mother and daughter who authorities believe were abducted Thursday morning.

A male suspect forced Norma Rodondi Jimbikt, 35, and her daughter, Angie Rodondi, 3, into a white Ford Explorer with New York license plates around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

The Ford Explorer passed through a toll plaza into New York state at 3:41 p.m., Moss said.

Police said the mother and daughter had been living in the Biddeford area. Jimbikt is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Her daughter is 2 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 25 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the mother and child or the incident are being asked to contact the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.

