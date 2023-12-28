TEMPLE — Police from several agencies were on Day Mountain Road on Thursday night for what was described as a possible standoff situation.

About 5:30 p.m., several people who live in the area reported a large presence of police assembling in the area. Maine State Police were joined by Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies as well as officers from other area departments.

Day Mountain Road runs off Intervale Road and later becomes Jackson Mountain Road and then Avon-Temple Road. By 7 p.m., witnesses reported that tactical teams had assembled in the area. One man who lives in the area said he was told that police were confronting a possibly armed person inside a home.

There were few details available about who was being sought in the house at the center of the police activity.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a Maine State Police spokeswoman confirmed that the department was assisting at the scene with its tactical and crisis negotiations teams. No further details were immediately available.

One woman who lives near the scene said police had shut down a section of Day Mountain Road but that as of 8:30 p.m., no residents had been advised to evacuate.

This story will be updated.

