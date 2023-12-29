Lavish and looming, gigayacht bobbing in Portland harbor attracts curiosity and contempt Rising Sun, the 453-foot yacht owned by entertainment mogul David Geffen, sports a gym, a wine cellar, a spa and a movie theater.

Slippery seal turns the tide on Cape Elizabeth police A young gray seal was spotted wandering around Cape Elizabeth several times Monday before the Marine Mammals of Maine rescue group decided to take it to its rehab center for an assessment.

Players, coaches, fans in disbelief after 8-overtime high school basketball game The Greely boys emerged with a marathon 117-115 victory over Fryeburg Academy on Tuesday in what is believed to be the longest game in Maine high school basketball history.

From hot tubs to handrails, the Mainely name sells, business owners say Hundreds of businesses across the state share the same first name – Mainely – and find it's an effective way to brand just about any product or service.

A Cumberland couple’s hospice care has ended. Their need for it has not The home visits that Babette O'Dwyer, 94, has been receiving since suffering a stroke in 2018 have been cut off, putting the entire burden on her 77-year-old husband, Bartholomew.

This family has had access to Popham Beach since the 1940s. Now their neighbors are suing them. The Tappen family says they bought the rights to 3.5 acres of sandy beachfront on Popham Beach. The Hill family disagrees, saying it's always been described as 'common land' in subdivision plans.

Portland restaurant to replace antique doors that caused a stir over historic preservation rules A set of doors imported from Puerto Rico will be removed from Papi, an Exchange Street eatery, after the city found that they didn't meet building or fire codes, as well as historic district standards.

Maddie Ripley hopes her historic victory inspires more girls to try wrestling The Oceanside High junior, who on Saturday became the first girl in Maine to win a state title while competing against boys, earns another championship on Tuesday.

Walk a day in the shoes of Josh Miranda, the Old Port’s ruling restaurateur He grew up on Portland's Munjoy Hill, working in restaurants since he was 8 years old. Now he owns four within less than two blocks in the heart of the city – with another on the way.