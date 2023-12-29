Your picks: Press Herald readers’ most-read stories of the year
From 'Mainely' businesses to lost seals to gigayachts, here are some of the Press Herald stories our readers read the most.
Rising Sun, the 453-foot yacht owned by entertainment mogul David Geffen, sports a gym, a wine cellar, a spa and a movie theater.
A young gray seal was spotted wandering around Cape Elizabeth several times Monday before the Marine Mammals of Maine rescue group decided to take it to its rehab center for an assessment.
The Greely boys emerged with a marathon 117-115 victory over Fryeburg Academy on Tuesday in what is believed to be the longest game in Maine high school basketball history.
Hundreds of businesses across the state share the same first name – Mainely – and find it's an effective way to brand just about any product or service.
The home visits that Babette O'Dwyer, 94, has been receiving since suffering a stroke in 2018 have been cut off, putting the entire burden on her 77-year-old husband, Bartholomew.
The Tappen family says they bought the rights to 3.5 acres of sandy beachfront on Popham Beach. The Hill family disagrees, saying it's always been described as 'common land' in subdivision plans.
A set of doors imported from Puerto Rico will be removed from Papi, an Exchange Street eatery, after the city found that they didn't meet building or fire codes, as well as historic district standards.
The town of Cornish says its hands are tied and has punted the issue to the courts.
The Oceanside High junior, who on Saturday became the first girl in Maine to win a state title while competing against boys, earns another championship on Tuesday.
He grew up on Portland's Munjoy Hill, working in restaurants since he was 8 years old. Now he owns four within less than two blocks in the heart of the city – with another on the way.
Two marriages first conjoined the Smith and Smart families, and an anniversary party in 1923 turned into an annual reunion that marked a major anniversary of its own this summer.