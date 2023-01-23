Undeterred by the snow, a wayward seal spent Monday morning exploring Cape Elizabeth’s coastal neighborhoods.

A public works employee plowing the Oakhurst Road neighborhood called police at 1:30 a.m. to report an unusual sight: a seal scurrying through the neighborhood.

“An officer responding to the area located the seal in the roadway enjoying the hush of a snowy winter night,” Cape Elizabeth police wrote on Facebook.

The officer was able to capture the seal and bring it to Fort Williams Park, where it was released back into the ocean. But by 7 a.m., the seal was making its way down Shore Road, “possibly following the delicious scent of Cookie Jar donuts being baked,” police said.

This time, an officer found the seal crossing a lawn on Olde Fort Road. With the help of a bystander, the seal was captured and brought back to the beach at Fort Williams Park.

But the seal wasn’t done exploring Cape Elizabeth.

An hour later, the seal was spotted exploring Fort Williams. An officer and several citizens captured the seal and released it back into the ocean.

“This time, the seal swam off in search of bigger and better adventures,” police said.

The police department notified Maine Mammals of Maine.

