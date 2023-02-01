Hayden MacArthur broke into a smile upon hearing the question.

The Greely High senior and guard on the boys’ basketball team was asked how he was feeling, a day after helping the Rangers to a 117-115, eight-overtime victory over Fryeburg Academy that had the state’s basketball scene buzzing on social media even before the game finally came to an end.

“All the muscles are sore, 10 times more than if we just played a regular game,” said the Greely High senior, a guard on the boys’ basketball team. “The game was just surreal. It felt like a fever dream.”

No official records for Maine high school basketball are kept, but many observers believe it is the longest game played in Maine boys’ basketball history.

High school basketball games consist of four eight-minute quarters, but with eight four-minute overtimes, the teams played for twice the length of a regulation game on Tuesday night before Greely’s Kade Ippolito finally won it on a short jumper with 0.6 seconds left.

“My phone has been blowing up, probably from the third or fourth overtime (on),” Greely Coach Travis Seaver said. “Crazy is a really good word for it. Looking back, it’s hard to believe it was real.”

Advertisement

The National Federation of State High School Athletic Association’s record book lists the Feb. 29, 1964, 13-overtime game which saw Boone Trail beat Angier, 56-54, as the nation’s longest high school basketball game.

The NFHS record book’s list of “most overtimes” includes several eight-overtime games. Chris Boone, the NFHS’s assistant director of publications and communications said the NFHS has no record of any game in Maine going eight overtimes or longer, though the list of overtimes games on its web site include no games since 1994.

The numbers from Tuesday’s Greely-Fryeburg game were staggering. The teams combined for 232 points over eight overtimes. Gunnar Saunders had 40 points and Lorenzo Catana Vallemani had 29 for Fryeburg, while Tyler Pettengill had 39 and Seamus Raftice (23) and Ethan Michaud (21) also scored over 20 points for Greely.

“The game had everything. It had buzzer-beaters, it had missed layups, it had missed free throws, just huge shots from both sides and huge plays from both sides,” Seaver said. “Overturned calls. It really had everything.”

Fryeburg Coach Dan Thomas played two seasons for Grinnell College. He had never seen anything like what occurred Tuesday night.

“That is, No. 1, the craziest game I’ve ever been a part of. And it’s not close,” Thomas said. “Oh man, it was an all-timer. … The execution and shot-making ability was something I haven’t seen at the high school level, I don’t know if ever.”

Advertisement

Such a finish seemed unlikely as Greely took a 10-point lead into the final two minutes of regulation, but a Fryeburg rally forced overtime. There was no quick resolution, and the teams locked in for what became a marathon. Dramatic moments kept it going; Pettengill hit two tying 3-pointers in the final seconds of overtimes, including one at the buzzer that sent the game to a sixth overtime tied at 100.

“Both sides, they each threw punch for punch and responded with each play,” Seaver said. “It got to the point where I didn’t even know which overtime we were in. … I’m not sure the guys on the floor knew, either.”

Finally, Ippolito, who had missed seven straight free throws, drove to the basket, pump-faked and sank a shot up close just before the buzzer sounded for a ninth overtime. The celebration began, then had to be paused while 0.6 seconds were put on the board, and then was allowed to resume after the clock finally hit zero.

“Just the way the game had gone, you figured someone was going to make a big play on the other side. … It was a quick feeling of excitement, to ‘Here we go again,’ ” Seaver said. “For these guys to have that kind of excitement and memory, it’s huge. … The fact our guys have this in their pocket, and Fryeburg too, it’s something special. No one I know of can have that feeling.”

For Ippolito (10 points), it was a chance at redemption. The sophomore had missed seven straight free throws, including six in overtime. But with a chance to win the game, he was ready.

“It was a pretty amazing moment that I’ll never forget,” he said. “(The free throws) were in my head, but Coach Seaver told me ‘Forget about it, move on to the next play.’ That definitely motivated me, and we got the job done.”

Advertisement

Six players, three for each team, fouled out, and the coaches found themselves trying to find ways to wring whatever remaining stamina there was in their players.

“I kept asking them ‘Are you tired, do you need a sub?’ ” Thomas said. “And they all looked at me like, ‘If you take me out, I’m never going to say hi to you again in the hallway.'”

For the players, adrenaline kicked in.

“Even after the game, I wasn’t that tired. I was still super hyped,” Pettengill said. “I ended up going to bed at 4:30 a.m., just because I had so much adrenaline.”

The Greely-Fryeburg game immediately sparked memories of South Portland’s five-overtime 81-79 win against Bangor in the 1992 Class A championship game, played at the then-named Cumberland County Civic Center in Portland.

“I must have been asked five times today about that five overtime game,” said Tony DiBiase, 69, who was South Portland’s coach in 1992.

Advertisement

“To play eight of them, that’s crazy,” DiBiase said.

In 1986, Dexter’s boys beat Rockland, 63-61 in five overtimes in the Eastern Class B final at the old Bangor Auditorium. The game did not start until nearly 10:45 p.m. because the old arena next to Paul Bunyan’s statue had a leaking roof and did not end until after midnight.

Portland Coach Joe Russo and Millington were part of a classic double-overtime game in the first year of Class AA with Portland winning in front of a packed house at the Cross Insurance Arena.

“We had a couple of doubles but nothing close to eight,” Russo said.

“How do you coach that many overtimes?” Millington said. “You don’t think to sit a guy in the second overtime because you might need him in the eighth.”

Staff writer Steve Craig contributed to this story.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous