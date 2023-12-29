A forever farm is no match for forever chemicals A fourth-generation farmer running an organic dairy farm in Fairfield lost his livelihood when his milk and lands tested hot for PFAS contamination. 'It got us good.'

How I became homeless Across Portland and numerous other Maine communities, homelessness has grown far more visible since the COVID-19 pandemic. We asked people living on the streets this summer to share their stories.

Scenes from the affordable housing crisis Rising rents and home prices are being felt across Maine – and forcing many Mainers to make difficult, costly and life-altering compromises.

Hate groups are on the march in Maine A three-month investigation by the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram reveals that white nationalist groups are increasing their presence in Maine. Ignoring them would be a mistake, experts say.

via ‘People are no longer walking this earth because of me’ Staff writer John Terhune spent hours on the phone with the man who confessed to killing his parents and their friends before a shooting spree on I-295.

This family has had access to Popham Beach since the 1940s. Now their neighbors are suing them. The Tappen family says they bought the rights to 3.5 acres of sandy beachfront on Popham Beach. The Hill family disagrees, saying it's always been described as 'common land' in subdivision plans.

As Maine warms, scientists search for tree species that will keep its forests growing Some are experimenting with assisted forest migration, relocating trees from more southerly habitats that might do well in Maine as temperatures rise and drive out native species.

A Cumberland couple’s hospice care has ended. Their need for it has not The home visits that Babette O'Dwyer, 94, has been receiving since suffering a stroke in 2018 have been cut off, putting the entire burden on her 77-year-old husband, Bartholomew.

Maddie Ripley hopes her historic victory inspires more girls to try wrestling The Oceanside High junior, who on Saturday became the first girl in Maine to win a state title while competing against boys, earns another championship on Tuesday.

Walk a day in the shoes of Josh Miranda, the Old Port’s ruling restaurateur He grew up on Portland's Munjoy Hill, working in restaurants since he was 8 years old. Now he owns four within less than two blocks in the heart of the city – with another on the way.

For 100 years, a family has gathered in Penobscot County to reconnect – and to eat beans Two marriages first conjoined the Smith and Smart families, and an anniversary party in 1923 turned into an annual reunion that marked a major anniversary of its own this summer.

Lewiston lives lost: Stories of the 18 people killed in the mass shootings The victims at Just-in-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar & Grille ranged in age from 14 to 76. They will forever be associated with the worst mass shooting in Maine history. But they had rich lives worth remembering apart from that terrible night.

Everyone feared the worst about Robert Card. No one stopped him. There are still many unknowns, but a harrowing question weighs heavy: Could one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history also have been the most preventable?