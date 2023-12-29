Send questions/comments to the editors.
Editors’ picks: The Press Herald’s best stories of the year
The journey of asylum seekers from war-torn countries to Portland, Maine. A fourth-generation farmer whose legacy was undone by forever chemicals. The voices of Maine's growing population of homeless people. A husband caring for the love of his life. Read these and other stories representing our best journalism of 2023.
-
-
A fourth-generation farmer running an organic dairy farm in Fairfield lost his livelihood when his milk and lands tested hot for PFAS contamination. 'It got us good.'
-
Across Portland and numerous other Maine communities, homelessness has grown far more visible since the COVID-19 pandemic. We asked people living on the streets this summer to share their stories.
-
Rising rents and home prices are being felt across Maine – and forcing many Mainers to make difficult, costly and life-altering compromises.
-
A three-month investigation by the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram reveals that white nationalist groups are increasing their presence in Maine. Ignoring them would be a mistake, experts say.
-
viaStaff writer John Terhune spent hours on the phone with the man who confessed to killing his parents and their friends before a shooting spree on I-295.
-
The Tappen family says they bought the rights to 3.5 acres of sandy beachfront on Popham Beach. The Hill family disagrees, saying it's always been described as 'common land' in subdivision plans.
-
Freight railroads police themselves and inspect their own tracks. Some say a disaster is inevitable.A five-month Press Herald investigation reveals poorly maintained lines, unreported accidents and secrecy around the hazardous materials transported through Maine.
-
Some are experimenting with assisted forest migration, relocating trees from more southerly habitats that might do well in Maine as temperatures rise and drive out native species.
-
The home visits that Babette O'Dwyer, 94, has been receiving since suffering a stroke in 2018 have been cut off, putting the entire burden on her 77-year-old husband, Bartholomew.
-
They built houses on a 200-year-old dirt road. Then a neighbor put up a locked gate blocking access.The town of Cornish says its hands are tied and has punted the issue to the courts.
-
The Oceanside High junior, who on Saturday became the first girl in Maine to win a state title while competing against boys, earns another championship on Tuesday.
-
He grew up on Portland's Munjoy Hill, working in restaurants since he was 8 years old. Now he owns four within less than two blocks in the heart of the city – with another on the way.
-
Two marriages first conjoined the Smith and Smart families, and an anniversary party in 1923 turned into an annual reunion that marked a major anniversary of its own this summer.
-
The victims at Just-in-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar & Grille ranged in age from 14 to 76. They will forever be associated with the worst mass shooting in Maine history. But they had rich lives worth remembering apart from that terrible night.
-
There are still many unknowns, but a harrowing question weighs heavy: Could one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history also have been the most preventable?
-
Arthur Barnard and Kristy Strout, the father and wife of Arthur 'Artie' Strout, are meeting with other families from all over the country who have lost loved ones to gun violence.
Related Stories
Latest Articles