Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Friday that Maine’s unique election laws, together with the evidence presented by challengers, made her decision clear that former President Donald Trump should be excluded from the March primary ballot.

“It was very clear the events of Jan. 6, 2021 were unprecedented, tragic and an insurrection under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment,” Bellows said in an interview the morning after announcing her decision.

“Furthermore, the evidence presented at the hearing demonstrated that the events of Jan. 6 occurred at the behest of, and with the knowledge and support of, the outgoing president, Mr. Trump,” she said.

Maine is the second state to disqualify Trump from the presidential primary ballot after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled him ineligible last week.

Several challenges to Trump’s placement on the ballot are playing out in states around the country, but most are taking place in courts.

The Maine case is unique because of the state’s election laws, which spell out a multi-step process for residents to challenge access to the primary ballot that includes an administrative hearing where challengers and the candidate can present evidence and arguments in support of their case.

Advertisement

“This timeline and the decision to issue a ruling on Mr. Trump’s placement on the ballot is required of me by Maine’s election laws,” Bellows said.

The secretary of state came under fire from Trump and his attorneys earlier this week in a last-minute filing accusing her of having prejudged the facts of the case as evidenced by past social media posts Bellows made describing the events of Jan. 6 as an insurrection and saying Trump should have been impeached.

Whether Trump engaged in an insurrection on Jan. 6 and whether that would be grounds to disqualify him from the ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment were key questions in the challenges brought by residents seeking to bar Trump from the ballot.

“My decision was based exclusively on the evidence presented to me at the hearing, and was in no way influenced by my political affiliation or personal views about the events of Jan. 6, 2021,” said Bellows, a Democrat.

Bellows’ decision could still be reversed in the courts, and Trump’s campaign has already said it will appeal.

How Bellows’ decision could impact the course other states take regarding Trump’s ballot access is unclear, especially because the process is different state by state.

“In general, states have control over ballot access and every state has different election laws and different ballot access requirements,” Bellows said. “My decision was grounded in Maine election law, because Maine election law requires me to hold a hearing and issue a decision to ensure every candidate that appears on the ballot is qualified for the office they seek under the constitution.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: