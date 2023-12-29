Before Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows stepped into the national spotlight Thursday with her decision to bar former President Donald Trump from Maine’s ballot in the state primary next March, her work embraced numerous causes dear to Democrats.

Bellows, who is 48 years old, was chosen by the Democratic majority of the Legislature to serve as secretary of state starting in January 2021. She is the first woman to hold the post as Maine’s top election official. But the Maine native’s career in public policy began nearly 20 years ago.

Bellows served as executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine and advocated for legalized same-sex marriage, abortion rights and abolishing the Electoral College. She also served in the Peace Corps, an enduring 1960s-era institution established by President John Kennedy as an idealistic U.S. outreach to the Third World to counter Soviet advances in the Cold War.

The former two-term Democratic state senator representing 11 towns in southern Kennebec County, Bellows was Senate Chair of the Labor and Housing Committee and served on the Judiciary Committee. Her official biography on the Secretary of State’s website touts as legislative accomplishments an internet privacy law that prohibits internet service providers from selling or sharing customer information without consent, establishing an online application system for school meals and expanded access to broadband for rural communities.

Bellows also supported automatic voter registration, elections audits and ranked choice voting. And she has championed a national popular vote to replace the Electoral College, the 18th century institution devised to elect a president who can establish a national constituency by winning votes beyond his or her home state. The system has especially drawn the ire of Democrats after it gave victory to Trump in 2016 and Republican George W. Bush in 2000 despite each losing the popular vote.

Bellows led the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine as executive director from 2018 to 2020 and was executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine from 2005 to 2013, taking part in legislative battles over abortion, voting rights, civil liberties and free speech. She helped lead ballot campaigns in 2009 and 2012 to legalize same-sex marriage in Maine.

In 2014, Bellows made a run for national office and lost overwhelmingly to the Republican incumbent, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, 67% to 31%. She raised more than $2 million largely on her own, but her campaign failed to win the support of large, national political groups often necessary to help challengers unseat a well-funded incumbent.

Bellows, who grew up in Hancock, graduated from Middlebury College and volunteered with the Peace Corps in Panama and AmeriCorps VISTA in Nashville, Tenn.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: