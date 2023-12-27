Donald Trump’s legal team is asking Maine’s secretary of state to disqualify herself from making a decision on whether the former president can appear on primary ballots in the state, saying past social media posts show Shenna Bellows is biased against him.

“It goes without saying that the challengers’ efforts to prohibit Maine Republicans from voting for the leading Republican presidential candidate is a highly charged matter with serious constitutional and public policy consequences,” reads a letter the Trump campaign said it filed Wednesday with the Maine Department of the Secretary of State.

“The Secretary’s expression of support for the view that January 6, 2021, constituted an insurrection, and that President Trump was an ‘insurrectionist,’ is probative evidence of pre-judgment and bias.”

A spokesperson for Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, did not immediately respond to an email asking if the department has received the request and what its response would be.

Trump’s legal team, which includes Portland attorney Benjamin Hartwell as well as Colorado attorney Scott Gessler and Washington D.C.-area attorney Gary Lawkowski, said in their letter that Bellows has on at three occasions made social media posts that show a personal bias and pre-judgement of the facts around whether President Trump engaged in insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

The letter asks that Bellows disqualify herself as presiding officer regarding challenges that have been made seeking to prohibit Trump from appearing on the presidential primary ballot and appoint an “unbiased, impartial hearing officer” to rule on the challenges.

Bellows is currently weighing three challenges to Trump’s ballot access, including two challenges that seek to disqualify him for violating Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits people from holding office if they “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the (Constitution), or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

