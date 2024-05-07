Jeanne Lambrew, who led Maine’s Health and Human Services department through the COVID-19 pandemic, is resigning from her post to work with a Washington-based health care policy organization and teach at Harvard University.

Lambrew, a former high-ranking health official in the Obama and Clinton administrations, will become the director of health care reform for The Century Foundation. She will also be an adjunct professor of health policy at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Her last day as Maine’s top health official will be May 31.

Lambrew was Gov. Janet Mills’ first selection as a Cabinet member in 2018, shortly after winning the election and before taking office in 2019. Lambrew led the Maine Department of Health and Human Services when it implemented MaineCare expansion – adding 100,000 people to MaineCare, resulting in a lower uninsured rate – and during the COVID-19 pandemic. He department also oversees the child protection office, which has been the focus of legislative scrutiny in the wake of a series of child deaths.

Shortly after starting in 2019, Lambrew filled hundreds of vacant jobs in the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which had cut its workforce during the LePage administration. The Maine CDC had a much more robust workforce when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, slightly more than a year after Lambrew became commissioner.

“I can unequivocally say that Jeanne Lambrew is a once-in-a-generation public servant,” Mills said in a written statement. “She expanded health care to more than 100,000 people, lowered our uninsured rate, guided our best-in-the-nation pandemic response, implemented historic investments in behavioral health and other vital services, and rebuilt the department to restore faith in its core mission.”

Lambrew said in a written statement that “it has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve Gov. Mills and residents of the State of Maine. The last five-and-a-half years have been extraordinarily challenging and rewarding, with the department staff, cabinet, partners and people of Maine responding to a global pandemic, catastrophic storms and human tragedies with skill, compassion and results.”

Steven Michaud, president of the Maine Hospital Association, said that “there were many trying times throughout the COVID-19 pandemic but the commissioner never wavered in her commitment to getting hospitals the critical support they needed.”

