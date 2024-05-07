UNITY — A local man remained in custody on $5,000 bail Tuesday, a day after he was arrested for allegedly firing gunshots at a forest ranger in an incident that prompted a sweeping response from law enforcement.

Sharod D. Parker, 38, was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and taken to the Waldo County Jail in Belfast as a result of the incident. Parker has not yet been arraigned and a court date has not been scheduled, according to police.

A report of shots fired came at 1:02 p.m. Monday from a ranger with the Maine Forest Service investigating a report of illegal tree cutting in the area of 118 Jacy Place, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Forest Ranger had initially responded there to investigate illegally cut trees and was confronted by at least two gunshots being discharged, one of which (was) in his direction,” the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement Monday night. “The Ranger was not struck by either shot.”

A search warrant for the residence was quickly obtained and executed. The incident generated a heavy law enforcement response, with two helicopters, a Maine State Police armored vehicle, the Crisis Negotiation Team and about 20 police cruisers and Forest Service trucks arriving at the scene. Tactical units in camouflage and carrying rifles were seen entering the woods near Jacy Place.

Authorities say they found “additional evidence” inside the home but declined to specify further.

Officers remained on the scene for roughly three hours. At about 3:30 p.m., three people — Parker and two women — were seen in handcuffs being interviewed by police. The two women had their handcuffs removed at the scene, while Parker was loaded into the back of a Waldo County Sheriff’s truck.

One of the women was heard saying “They’re saying he shot at a forest ranger. We didn’t even know there was anyone on the property,” after having her handcuffs removed.

Police cleared the scene shortly after 4 p.m.

Waldo County Sheriffs have taken the lead on the ongoing investigation and a lieutenant with the department said Tuesday additional information would be made available at a later time.

