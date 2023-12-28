Secretary of State Shenna Bellows issued a ruling Thursday night barring former President Donald Trump from appearing on Maine’s March 5, 2024, presidential primary ballot.

Bellows concluded that Trump’s primary petition is invalid, ruling that he is not qualified to hold the office of the president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

“I conclude … that the record establishes that Mr. Trump, over the course of several months and culminating on January 6, 2021, used a false narrative of election fraud to inflame his supporters and direct them to the Capitol to prevent certification of the 2020 election and the peaceful transfer of power,” Bellows said in the statement issued Thursday night. “I likewise conclude that Mr. Trump was aware of the likelihood for violence and at least initially supported its use given he both encouraged it with incendiary rhetoric and took no timely action to stop it.

“… The weight of the evidence makes clear that Mr. Trump was aware of the tinder laid by his multi-month effort to delegitimize a democratic election, and then chose to light a match.”

Trump’s campaign condemned Bellows’ ruling and said it would quickly file an appeal challenging it.

“The Maine Secretary of State is a former ACLU attorney, a virulent leftist and a hyper-partisan Biden-supporting Democrat who has decided to interfere in the presidential election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden,” Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesman said in an email. “We are witnessing, in real-time, the attempted theft of an election and the disenfranchisement of the American voter.

“Democrats in blue states are recklessly and un-constitutionally suspending the civil rights of the American voters by attempting to summarily remove President Trump’s name from the ballot. Make no mistake, these partisan election interference efforts are a hostile assault on American democracy. Biden and the Democrats simply do not trust the American voter in a free and fair election and are now relying on the force of government institutions to protect their grip on power.”

Bellows said she did not take her decision lightly.

“I am mindful that no Secretary of State has ever deprived a presidential candidate of ballot access based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment,” Bellows said. “I am also mindful, however, that no presidential candidate has ever before engaged in insurrection.

“… The events of January 6, 2021 were unprecedented and tragic. They were an attack not only upon the Capitol and government officials, but also an attack on the rule of law. The evidence here demonstrates that they occurred at the behest of, and with the knowledge and support of, the outgoing president. The U.S. Constitution does not tolerate an assault on the foundations of our government, and Section 336 requires me to act in response.”

Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham, the Republican leader of the Maine House of Representatives, also denounced Bellows’ ruling.

“This is a sham decision that mimics third world dictatorships,” Faulkingham said in an emailed statement Thursday night. “It will not stand legal scrutiny. People have a right to choose their leaders devoid of mindless decisions by partisan hacks.”

Bellows’ ruling on the three challenges to Trump’s name appearing on the presidential primary ballot came nearly two weeks after a hearing was held in Augusta to review those challenges.

Trump’s attorneys subsequently filed objections to those challenges. They will now have five days to appeal her decision to a higher court. Bellows said she will suspend the effect of her decision until the Supreme Court rules on any appeal, or the time to appeal has expired.

Bellows received the challenges from attorney Benjamin Gaines (on behalf of Kimberley Rosen, Thomas Saviello, and Ethan Strimling), as well as challenges filed by Paul Gordon of Portland, and Mary Anne Royal of Winterport. Strimling is Portland’s former mayor, while Saviello and Rosen are former state lawmakers.

The challenges contend that that Trump should be disqualified from participating in the primary because he played a role in inciting the Jan.6, 2021 insurrection in the nation’s capitol.

Trump’s attorneys have argued Bellows does not have the authority to disqualify Trump from the ballot and accused her of being biased against the former president.

In a court filing made Wednesday, attorneys for the former president – Benjamin Hartwell of Portland and Scott Gessler of Colorado – said statements that Bellows made in the past on social media demonstrate she already has decided Trump engaged in insurrection. Trump’s legal team asked that Bellows disqualify herself from making the decision and that she appoint an “unbiased, impartial hearing officer” to rule on the matter.

“It goes without saying that the challengers’ efforts to prohibit Maine Republicans from voting for the leading Republican presidential candidate is a highly charged matter with serious constitutional and public policy consequences,” Trump’s campaign said in a filing sent this week to the Maine Department of the Secretary of State.

In a Feb. 13, 2021, statement on Twitter, now known as X, Bellows said that, “The Jan 6 insurrection was an unlawful attempt to overthrow the results of a free and fair election. Today 57 Senators including King & Collins found Trump guilty. That’s short of impeachment but nevertheless an indictment. The insurrectionists failed, and democracy prevailed.”

But, those who believe Trump had a role in inciting the riot offer a different viewpoint.

Strimling, Portland’s former mayor, Saviello and Rosen cited the 14th Amendment in their letter to Bellows, which was written by Gaines, saying Trump engaged in insurrection, contrary to his oath to support the Constitution, and is now ineligible to hold office. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment prohibits people from holding office if they “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the (Constitution), or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

“The constitution commands that, having sworn an oath to ‘preserve, protect and defend’ it, and then having desecrated that oath by directing a violent mob to storm the capitol while Congress was performing a core constitutional function essential to the transition of power, Trump is ineligible to hold any office under the United States, least of all president,” Gaines wrote in the letter sent to Bellows.

The Maine filings come as the Republican front-runner’s place on ballots is being challenged across the country. Challenges have been filed in at least 32 states, according to the blog Lawfare, which is tracking such efforts. It does not list any successful challenges to date.

Earlier this week, Michigan’s top court denied a 14th Amendment challenge. Similar lawsuits have been rejected in other states including Minnesota.

But on Dec. 19, the Colorado Supreme Court held that Trump is “disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment.” As a result, the court ruled Trump cannot be listed on the Republican presidential primary ballot in the state.

The ruling partially overturns a Denver District Court decision that found that Trump “engaged in insurrection” but could not be disqualified from primary and general election ballots in Colorado because of questions regarding the language of Section 3, specifically whether the presidency is an “office” of the United States and whether the president is an “officer of the United States.” The state supreme court upheld that Trump engaged in insurrection and determined “Section Three encompasses the office of the Presidency and someone who has taken an oath as President. On this point, the district court committed reversible error.”

The Colorado Supreme Court stayed the ruling until Jan. 4, 2024 (the day before Colorado’s presidential primary ballot must be certified) pending any review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Thursday, Colorado’s Secretary of State, announced that Trump will be included as a candidate on the state’s primary ballot unless the U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear the case or upholds the state supreme court’s ruling.

The U.S. Supreme Court has never ruled on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which as added after the Civil War to prevent former Confederates from returning to government. It says that anyone who swore an oath to support the Constitution and then engaged in insurrection against it cannot hold government office.

This story will be updated.

