Former President Donald Trump is asking a Maine court to put his appeal of the secretary of state’s ruling to disqualify him from the presidential primary ballot on hold while the U.S. Supreme Court considers a similar case out of Colorado.

Lawyers for Trump filed the request with the Kennebec County Superior Court after previously filing an appeal of Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ decision that Trump violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment and would not qualify for the presidential primary ballot.

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently weighing Trump’s appeal of the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify him from that state’s ballot. That case deals with many of the same questions as the Maine case, including whether Trump engaged in insurrection and if that would make him ineligible to run for president under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

“The issues before the Supreme Court in Trump include federal issues identical to the federal issues raised in this case, the resolution of which may be dispositive of this matter,” reads a copy of the filing.

Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy had been expected to rule on Trump’s appeal by Jan. 17 and issued a procedural order Friday setting a timeline for briefs to be filed.

It was not clear how quickly Murphy would rule on the new request to pause the case.

Trump’s appeal to the Maine court came after Bellows ruled late last month that Trump was not eligible to appear on Maine’s primary ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Despite intense criticism of the decision, particularly from Republicans, Bellows, a Democrat, has stood by her decision, saying Maine’s election law and the evidence presented to her by Maine voters who challenged Trump’s eligibility informed her ruling.

