The Maine State Police has released dozens of transcripts from 911 calls made during the Lewiston mass shootings in October.

The 51 call transcripts are from emergency calls made to three communication centers on Oct. 25, when Robert Card entered Just-in-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar & Grille and killed 18 people and wounded 13 others.

The records were obtained through a Freedom of Access Act request filed by the Kennebec Journal on Oct. 26, and were released minutes before state police widely distributed them to all Maine media outlets.

None of the callers are identified and some information, mostly names that were mentioned in the calls, are redacted.

Shortly after the shootings began, someone called 911 at 6:55 p.m. to report “There’s a shooter at the bowling alley in Lewiston,” referring to Just-In-Time Bowling, saying “there’s a guy shooting.”

“Please hurry,” the caller says.

“OK. Do you see him?” the dispatcher asks.

“No, I’m locked in the office right now with (name redacted) … is still out there.”

The dispatcher told the caller to “we’re on our way,” as the caller tells someone else to “stay down.”

Another caller at 6:55 said she is “at the front desk” and “he just walked out my door like two seconds ago.”

Asked by the dispatcher for a description of the suspect, the caller says he has a black “AR, um, black, black sweatshirt on, pants, um, I just don’t know if he’s coming back in. I got to go lock my doors.”

More than a two dozen calls came in between 6:55 and 7:07 p.m. reporting the shooting at the bowling alley. Among them, a caller tells a dispatcher: “I have a kid. He’s bleeding. He’s been shot in the arm. He needs (inaudible).”

Police have said off-duty officers arrived to the bowling alley within minutes, but by then Card had already fled and was on his way to Schemengees.

A number of calls came from people who fled Schemengees and were hiding in a ditch and field near the bar.

At 7:07 p.m., a caller says he’s in the field hiding with a man who had just realized he had been shot in the arm.

“He just noticed it. I think he’s in shock. It doesn’t seem like it’s pouring out but you can see blood,” the caller said.

When the dispatcher asked how old the man was, the caller said, “Um, It looks like he’s in at least his thirties. I think he’s deaf.”

Four members of the Deaf community were killed and five others were injured when Card opened fire at Schemengees Bar & Grille.

At 7:23 p.m., one caller whispers to the dispatcher they are blind, and hiding down by the river with others.

Later that night as an intense manhunt began and police released a photo of the suspect, someone called to identify Card as the shooter.

At 8:57 p.m., the caller identified Card as the person from the photo, provided Card’s birthdate, and said Card lived on West Road in Bowdoin.

“And we’ve been very concerned about his – we know he has firearms in his house,” the caller stated. “He lives alone. He shut his family out recently. We’ve just been really concerned about his mental health lately.”

Asked by a dispatcher when was the last time they talked with Card, the caller responds: “Like on the phone or anything. Like he kicked his family out of his house recently. A month ago … Um, you know, they’re basically estranged and he’s just not been well. He’s in the military. We’ve already dealt with the sheriff’s department.”

The dispatcher got the caller’s name and number, passing it along to Maine State Police.

This story will be updated.

