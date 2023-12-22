The two men agreed: Robert Card’s mental health was failing him, and his threats of committing a mass shooting should not be taken lightly.

But as they spoke on the phone on the morning of September 16, Sergeant Aaron Skolfield of the Sagadoc County Sheriff’s Office and Army Reserve Captain Jeremy Reamer also reached a consensus on another point – confronting Card in his home could put police lives at risk.

“Obviously I don’t want you guys to get hurt or do anything that would push you guys in a compromising position,” Reamer’s voice says on the grainy video. “The only thing I would ask is if you could just document it. Just to say he was there, he was uncooperative, but we confirmed that he was alive and breathing. That’s kind of from our end here all we’re really looking for.”

In the two months since Card killed 18 people in a pair of mass shootings in Lewiston, the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office has come under scrutiny for failing to properly heed warnings from Card’s family and Army Reserve squadmates about his declining mental health and pattern of violent threats.

Last week, the department released a 93-page document detailing a third-party review of its handling of the case. The report, which concluded that the Sheriff’s Office responded reasonably, included a detailed timeline of the warnings the department received and the steps it took to address them – including two visits to Card’s home in September when he did not answer his door.

A pair of police dashcam videos obtained this week by the Press Herald show some of the conversations included in that review. The videos are some of the first footage related to the Lewiston shootings to be released by law enforcement.

The first video, which is largely blurred, shows the roadside near Card’s Bowdoin home around 11 a.m., shortly after Sgt. Skolfield says Card refused to answer his door. The footage includes audio from Skolfield’s call with Reamer, who says Card doesn’t have any National Guard issued weapons and that his brother Ryan “supposedly” moved Card’s guns.

The second video shows Skolfield attempting to contact Ryan Card at the home of Robert Card Sr. later that morning. Robert Card Sr. answers the door and says he doesn’t know whether anyone has taken his son’s guns.

According to the report, Skolfield was able to get in touch with Ryan Card later that day, and the pair agreed that Ryan Card and his father would secure his brother’s guns.

