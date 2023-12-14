An independent third-party review of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office response to well-being checks on Lewiston mass shooter Robert Card has determined that deputies “responded reasonably under the circumstances at the time.”

The results of the 93-page report, which were compiled by Michael Cuniff, an attorney and veteran investigator, were made public by Sagadahoc Sheriff Joel Merry on Thursday.

“The review has found that responding deputies followed the law and their training with the information available at the time,” Merry said in a statement Thursday night. “We also understand that there are additional reviews underway of the mass shootings and our office will cooperate fully.”

Card, a 40-year-old Bowdoin resident, killed 18 people and wounded 13 others during a mass shooting that took place at two locations in Lewiston on the night of Oct. 25. Card died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His body was found two days after the shooting near a recycling center facility in Lisbon.

“The mass shooting on Oct. 25 in Lewiston has changed the community and our state forever,” Merry said. “Our focus remains on supporting those who were hurt and the families and friends of those who were killed. At the same time, it’s critical for our agency to look objectively at our actions and make changes to help reduce the risk that something like this will happen again.”

In addition to reviewing the actions of Sagadahoc County deputies, the report also examines questions about Maine’s yellow-flag law, voluntary psychiatric evaluations, emergency involuntary commitment, protective custody, and firearm confiscation.

Cuniff is a former supervisory special agent for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with more than 27 years of experience leading investigations spanning multiple jurisdictions.

