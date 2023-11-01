Gov. Janet Mills announced on Wednesday that she is creating an independent commission to investigate the events leading up to last week’s mass shooting in Lewiston, including multiple warnings about the accused shooter, and the police response to the attacks.

The Mills administration, including Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck, as well as state, local and county police have faced intense scrutiny for apparently failing to act on warning signs that the shooter, Robert Card, a 40-year-old Army reservist, was experience a mental health crisis and making threats to shoot up a base in Saco.

They’ve also faced tough questions about how they responded to the shooting, including waiting 12 hours to search an area around where Card’s vehicle was found abandoned and where police ultimately found his body.

“A cornerstone of the ability to heal is to know the truth – in this case, the facts of what happened on that tragic night, of the months that led up to it, and of the police response to it,” Mills said in a written statement.

“It is important to recognize that, from what we know thus far, on multiple occasions over the last ten months, concerns about Mr. Card’s mental health and his behavior were brought to the attention of his Army National Reserve Unit, as well as law enforcement agencies here in Maine and in New York,” she continued. “This raises crucial questions about actions taken and what more could have been done to prevent this tragedy from occurring.”

Mills said she would work with Attorney General Arron Frey to establish the commission in the coming days. She said it would likely include “independent experts with legal, investigative, and mental health backgrounds who can bring to bear their experiences in determining and laying out the full and impartial facts.”

Advertisement

“This – the complete facts and circumstances, including any failures – must be brought to light and known by all,” Mills said. “The families of the victims, those who were injured, those who are recovering, and the people of Maine and the nation deserve nothing less.”

The announcement comes a week after 18 people were killed and 13 wounded in Lewiston in what is the deadliest mass shooting in the United States this year.

Card, who was described by fellow reservists as a skilled marksman, went on a shooting spree last Wednesday in two separate locations, a bowling alley and a bar. Card had personal connections to both locations and had grown paranoid that the businesses were “broadcasting” that he was a pedophile.”

Card escaped, prompting a county-wide lockdown and search that lasted two days.

Police ultimately found Card’s body about a mile from where they discovered his vehicle, which was abandoned at a boat launch in Lisbon. His body was recovered in a trailer parked at his former place of employment, which police had previously searched and cleared twice. He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The shooting came amid repeated warnings that Card was experiencing a mental health crisis and making threats to shoot up a National Guard Training Facility in Saco.

Advertisement

While on a training mission in New York in July, Card was hospitalized for two weeks, because of his behavior and threatening comments. He spent two weeks being treated at the Four Winds Psychiatric Hospital in New York.

Family members contacted the Sagadahoc Sherriff’s office expressing their concerns about Card, who was allegedly hearing voices and believed local businesses were “broadcasting” that he was a pedophile.

Despite those warnings, police never invoked Maine’s yellow flag law, which allows police to confiscate someone’s weapons if they are a threat to themselves or others. Maine’s law contains additional hurdles that other states’ laws, known as red flag laws, don’t have, including requiring police to take their person into protective custody and get a mental health evaluation, before seeking a court order.

Red flag laws generally allow a family member to directly petition the court for a temporary weapons restriction.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Mills abruptly ends press conference on Lewiston shootings after questioning turns combative

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: