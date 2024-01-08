A Saco man pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other charges related to the November death of a man in Biddeford.

Lorenze Labonte, 25, pleaded not guilty to murder, possessing a firearm as a prohibited person and tampering with a witness in connection to the Nov. 24 killing of Ahmed Sharif, 27, of Lewiston.

Labonte, who previously lived in Biddeford, also pleaded not guilty to a two-count indictment connected to a Sept. 3 incident — assault as a class C felony and a misdemeanor count of violating the conditions of his release.

It is not clear what happened Sept. 3. Neither Labonte’s attorneys, prosecutors nor District Judge Jeffrey Moskowitz elaborated on those charges during Labonte’s arraignment hearing Monday.

Now that Labonte has entered a plea, Moskowitz agreed to unseal court documents supporting Labonte’s arrest. Prosecutors and police have shared few details on why they believe Labonte is guilty of murder and what happened Nov. 24. However, affidavits for search warrants will remain impounded for now under a request from the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

Labonte and his lawyers are scheduled to be back in court Feb. 9 to argue that his right to make calls from jail be restored. It was unclear Monday why they had been revoked.

This story will be updated.

