The Saco man charged with killing a man last week is not allowed to view a police affidavit detailing the state’s evidence against him.

York County Superior Court James Martemucci granted Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Ackerman’s request that the document supporting Lorenze A. Labonte’s arrest remain under seal Tuesday.

The judge said Labonte’s court-appointed attorney, Verne Paradie, can view the affidavit but he cannot share the contents with his client. It is also sealed to the public. A spokesperson for the Office of the Maine Attorney General said she could not answer questions about why the prosecution made such a request.

Labonte, 25, was arrested at his home at 103 Temple St. in Saco at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, three days after police believe he fatally shot Ahmed Sharif, 27, of Lewiston.

He made his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon but did not enter a plea.

Biddeford police responded to a 911 call around 2:10 p.m. Friday reporting that a person had been shot and found Sharif’s body in a State Street apartment, state police spokesperson Shannon Moss said, though she would not elaborate on Sharif’s injuries or where he was shot. Police ruled on Sunday that his death was a homicide after an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

In addition to the single count of murder, Labonte faces three other charges stemming from an incident in September: assault, terrorizing, and violation of conditions of release. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Labonte spoke briefly to ask the court to reassign his case to attorney Bob LeBrasseur, who he has worked with in the past. The judge said he would consider the request pending LeBrasseur’s approval.

Labonte will remain in custody at York County Jail without bail until a bail hearing sometime in the coming days.

