Maine State Police and Saco police closed a residential road Tuesday afternoon to investigate an “incident,” but police are refusing to answer questions about the situation.

A spokesperson for the state police confirmed the department is assisting Saco officers on Temple Street but did not immediately confirm whether the situation has anything to do with Monday night’s arrest of 25-year-old Lorenze Labonte at his home at 103 Temple Street. Labonte has been charged with fatally shooting Ahmed Sharif, 27, in Biddeford on Friday.

Labonte is scheduled to make his initial appearance in York District Court Tuesday afternoon.

Saco police refused to answer questions about the road closure and said state police would be in charge of releasing more information.

