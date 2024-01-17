A Maine judge issued an order Wednesday to put Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ decision to exclude Donald Trump from presidential primary ballots on hold while the U.S. Supreme Court weighs a similar case out of Colorado.

Kennebec County Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy remanded the case to Bellows and ordered her to await the Supreme Court’s decision in the Colorado case and then issue a new ruling modifying, withdrawing or confirming her earlier decision.

The order came after Trump filed an appeal earlier this month of Bellows’ decision that he is ineligible to appear on the primary ballot for having violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

Section 3 states that a person may not hold office if they “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the (constitution), or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

Bellows issued her decision Dec. 28 in response to challengers who contended that Trump engaged in insurrection by inciting violence on Jan. 6, 2021 in response to his loss in the 2020 presidential race.

She said that state law required her to rule on the issue after it was brought forward by voters and rejected claims from Trump’s attorneys that she didn’t have the authority to do so, that Section 3 doesn’t apply to the presidency and that Trump did not engage in insurrection.

Advertisement

Trump filed an appeal earlier this month, but his attorneys also asked Murphy to pause the appeal while the U.S. Supreme Court hears a similar case out of Colorado that they said could also resolve the questions at hand in Maine.

The three primary challengers to Trump’s name appearing on the ballot — former lawmakers Kimberly Rosen, Tom Saviello and Ethan Strimling — and Bellows argued however that Murphy should stick to the timeline for the appeal that is laid out in state statute.

They also said that waiting for the U.S. Supreme Court to rule could confuse voters and make it harder to administer the upcoming March 5 primary.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: