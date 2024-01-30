<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

AUGUSTA – Gov. Janet Mills is expected to propose legislative reforms to address gun violence and to strengthen the state’s mental health system during her State of the State address Tuesday evening.

Mills said her proposal will seek to prevent violence by keeping weapons away from dangerous people, according to an excerpt of her speech provided exclusively to the Press Herald. She plans to say that her proposal aims to address all forms of gun violence, including suicide, domestic violence and mass shootings.

Her proposal has been informed by conversations with lawmakers from both parties and advocacy organizations.

“Out of these discussions, tonight I am announcing that I will be filing legislation to address these three areas of concern — legislation that would implement meaningful public safety protections, that would honor the rights afforded by our state and federal constitutions to safe and legal gun ownership, and that would uphold our state’s long-standing outdoor heritage,” her remarks say.

The Lewiston shooting has prompted widespread calls for more gun safety legislation. Hundreds of people filled the State House on the opening day of the session, demanding action, while national gun control groups, such as Everytown for Gun Safety, announced last week that Maine was one of three states where they’re hoping to pass laws this year.

Details of her proposal were not immediately available. But the excerpt suggests that Mills’ proposal will fall short of everything sought by gun control advocates and some members of her own party, which includes expanding background checks, strengthening the state’s yellow flag law and outlawing assault weapons.

She plans to say that her proposals “represent progress, and they do not trample on anybody’s rights. They are practical, common-sense measures. They are not extreme or unusual. They are not a cookie-cutter version of another’s state’s laws; they are Maine-made and true to our culture and our longstanding traditions while meeting today’s needs.”

Mills is planning to devote tonight’s televised address to the Lewiston shootings, which killed 18 people and injured 13 others at a bowling alley and a bar in October, and several recent destructive storms.

Earlier Tuesday, she delivered a written address outlining her budget priorities to lawmakers.

The Lewiston shooter, Robert Card Jr., was an Army Reservist who had spent two weeks at a psychiatric hospital while on a training mission in New York, because of his erratic behavior and his belief that people were calling him a pedophile. Police believe he used an AR-style, semi-automatic weapon in the shooting.

Despite his hospital stay, and warnings from family members that he was experiencing a mental health decline, neither Army officials nor local law enforcement sought to restrict his access to firearms at home, which would have been permitted under New York and Maine state law.

Mills formed a commission to investigate the shooting, including the events leading up to the shooting and after. That work is ongoing.

The shooting also prompted some lawmakers to reconsider their standing opposition to gun safety laws. U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-2nd District, reversed course and announced that he now supports an assault weapons ban.

And U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats who previously opposed assault weapons bans, cosponsored the GOSAFE Act, which seeks to ban assault weapons by focusing on the features that make them exceptionally lethal.

This story will be updated.

