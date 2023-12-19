Though the heavy rains and blustery winds of Monday’s storm have dissipated, hundreds of thousands of Mainers are still waiting for power, and it’s unclear when their lights will come back on.

Wind gusts throughout inland and coastal Maine made it too dangerous for Central Maine Power’s line crews to begin restoration work Monday, said company spokesperson Jon Breed. Workers responded to more than 1,500 reports from local emergency management agencies involving downed lines, trees blocking roads and people trapped in cars and homes, including two school buses with students inside. On three occasions Monday, CMP crews had “near misses” with falling trees; one contractor was sent to the hospital but has since been released, Breed said.

As of 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, about 325,000 CMP customers were still without power, according to the company’s website. Versant Power, which serves northern and eastern Maine, reported more than 94,000 customers affected by outages.

Three hundred crews from out of state are expected to join the more than 400 already working to restore power to CMP customers in Maine, Breed said.

The storm, which brought more than 5 inches of rain to some areas of the state, caused two confirmed fatalities on Monday.

Troy Olson, 40, was on the roof of his Windham home around noon trying to clear off part of a downed pine tree when a second piece of debris fell and killed him instantly, police said.

A Fairfield man, whose name has not yet been released, was killed when a fallen tree he was attempting to clear with a tractor struck him at around 3:30 p.m., police said.

The storm caused widespread flooding and road closures in the mountains in Western Maine. Sunday River announced through its website that it will remain closed on Tuesday as its staff assesses damage to roads and trails.

State offices will remain closed until noon on direction from Gov. Janet Mills.

