Two people are missing Tuesday after the vehicle they were traveling in got swept away by flood waters during Monday’s storm.

A vehicle carrying four people was traveling on Route 2 in Mexico around 5 p.m. Monday when it headed across the Red Bridge into Rumford.

Before the driver could turn the vehicle around, it was swept away by the Swift River, which had risen above the road.

Three occupants escaped the vehicle but only two of them were pulled from the water, according to Maine State Police. The third, as well as another occupant of the vehicle who was not able to get out, were missing as of late Tuesday morning.

The two rescued individuals were transported to Rumford Hospital where they were treated for hypothermia.

None of the people involved have been identified.

The Maine Warden Service and the Maine State Police are assisting the Mexico Police Department with the search and investigation into the incident.

Monday’s storm washed out several roads, prompting police to issue warnings to drivers to respect road closures and avoid entering flooded roads.

