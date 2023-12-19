AUGUSTA — The Kennebec River is expected to rise higher than it has in 25 years. More than 400,000 people remain without power. Two have been killed by falling trees, including a Fairfield man whose family has not yet learned of their loss.

Dispatchers in Winthrop are answering 911 calls on their cell phones because of downed wires. Many schools, offices and roads are closed. And police are asking some residents to evacuate their homes before floodwaters creep in.

These are just some of the impacts being felt in central Maine on Tuesday, a day after a powerful wind and rain storm swept through New England.

Flood warnings remain in effect along the Kennebec River, where high water has closed many roads in and around Skowhegan. In Kennebec County, the river has breached its banks from Waterville to Gardiner.

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicated at noon that the Kennebec River was experiencing “major flooding” between Waterville and Augusta, with waters rising to more than 30 feet and reaching a flow of more than 150,000 cubic feet per second.

NOAA classifies the Kennebec’s flood stage as 17 feet and its flood standard at 35,000 cubic feet per second.

Sean Goodwin, Kennebec County’s acting Emergency Management Agency director, said Tuesday that Kennebec River continued to rise higher than officials have seen in about 25 years.

“It’s headed for about 25-feet-above stage,” Goodwin said. “So Augusta and Hallowell are having some issues now, and Gardiner is having some issues.”

Goodwin said Central Maine Power has 74,000 accounts in Kennebec County, and as of Tuesday morning, 66,000 of them were without power. While downtown Augusta has had power, it was cut off Tuesday morning due to rising flood waters and a propane leak in one of the downtown buildings.

First responders and public works officials continue to clear fallen trees and debris.

In Fairfield, police Tuesday morning requested voluntary evacuations on several streets in the town, according to department social media posts. Residents on Upper Main Street, the river side of Water Street, Bunker Avenue and Mill Island were being asked to leave ahead of the expected river crest around 12 p.m. and seek shelter at the Victor Grange, police said. Authorities were making notifications of the orders door-to-door.

Across the region, many school districts remained closed Tuesday morning or announced late starts as power outages and road closures continue.

Gov. Janet Mills closed all state government offices after initially announcing most would open at noon.

Many municipal offices also announced delayed openings Tuesday.

Goodwin said two shelters are opening in Kennebec County. The Augusta Civic Center has opened as a warming shelter, and in Waterville, 46 Front St. has opened as a warming center and charging station.

In Fairfield, residents are seeking shelter and warmth at the Victor Grange at 144 Oakland Road. The shelter also has food and beverages along with internet connectivity, according to the town’s Facebook page. The Lawrence Public Library in Fairfield is also up and running and is equipped with food, for those seeking shelter and immediate assistance. I

n Clinton, the Police Department is offering food, shelter, and charging stations in the Selectmen’s Room at the town office located on Baker Street. The department is also offering free pizza until 4 p.m. In Pittsfield, the Warsaw Public Library will serve as a charging station between 1-3 p.m. for those in need, the police department wrote on Facebook earlier this morning.

At the Riverwalk at Head of Falls in Waterville Tuesday morning, many onlookers came to take photos and video of the raging Kennebec River as its waves nearly reached the Two Cent walking bridge, which was closed. They watched as large logs, trees and home debris washed downstream.

At 8:45 a.m., Waterville Police officers arrived to ask people to leave, saying that dams upstream were expected to need to release more water into the river that would likely lead to flooding at the Head of Falls area. That was expected to happen. Sometimes between 9-10 a.m., police said.

City officials in Waterville issued a “possible flooding notice” at 10:20 a.m., saying the Kennebec is expected to flood Water Street and other areas near the river.

By 9:30 a.m., the parking lot outside the Hathaway Creative Center on Water Street had flooded, submerging several parked cars. Police halted traffic in the area as floodwaters continued rising Tuesday morning. The City of Waterville said it was providing electricity at a shelter set up at Waterville Jr. High at 100 West River Road for those who have been affected.

Tuesday morning, people in Waterville were scrambling to find locations with groceries and gas. Hannaford supermarket was bustling as one of the few city stores with generator-aided power, but workers were busy clearing out the freezer section after those products spoiled overnight. Meanwhile, there were very few gas stations with power, and a line of cars stretched down West River Road as motorists waited a turn to get gas at a station there.

In Augusta, broken branches and piles of wet leaves covered sidewalks, lawns and some streets. On State Street, the house frequented by resettled refugees and immigrants for language classes had a part of its roof peeled off.

Downtown, a portion of Front Street and the entire Waterfront Park was submerged under the overflowing Kennebec River. Residents stood on the sidewalk taking pictures. A member of the fire department who asked not to be identified said he had never seen water levels this high, and that the river is expected to rise further.

“All the basements on the right side of Water Street have flooded,” said Lt. John Robertson, Augusta Fire Department battalion chief.

The Winthrop emergency communications center lost its phone lines due to the storm, forcing officials to rely on cell phones to receive 911 calls transferred by state Department of Public Safety and Androscoggin County dispatchers in order to send police, fire and rescue to emergencies.

People calling 911 with an emergency still had that call answered throughout the storm, according to Police Chief Paul Ferland. 911 calls placed in Winthrop and Monmouth, which relies on Winthrop’s communications center for police and fire dispatching, go to either state or Androscoggin County dispatch centers, both normally and during the storm. However due to the storm, Winthrop’s communications center lost its main communications line, and was thus unable to take incoming calls, including from either of those other dispatch centers which initially take 911 calls from Winthrop and Monmouth. Instead, dispatchers in the state and county communications centers reached Winthrop officials by their cell phones, and continued to reach them that way Tuesday while repairs to bring the phone system back up and running were underway.

Ferland said anyone in Winthrop or Monmouth with an emergency should still call 911, and the call will be taken, as usual, by either of the two centers which normally take those 911 calls, and those dispatcher would reach public safety officials in those towns so they could dispatch public safety workers to respond.

Ferland said officials are working with a phone service provider to setup phone numbers which people with routine, non-emergency needs can use to reach the police department. He said he hoped the normal phone lines would be restored by the end of the day Tuesday. Yesterday afternoon, a post on the town’s Facebook page stated the dispatch center’s phone lines were down and in order to file a “911 report” people should call a cell phone number it listed. Ferland said that post was made in error as the result of a misunderstanding.

Across the region, scores of roads remained blocked Tuesday because of storm damage.

There have been widespread reports of fallen trees and downed wires, and many roads were closed Tuesday because of flooding or washouts. State Route 27 from New Vinyard to the Canadian border was closed due to wires down and extreme flooding and washouts.

In the Augusta area, state Route 27 in Randolph was closed between Route 226 and the town line because of flooding at Togus Stream, Maine Avenue in Hallowell was closed due to flooding and Waugan Road was closed in Monmouth due to high water.

Ferland, police chief in Winthrop, said some roads in town have been undermined by flooding, including Pleasant Street, Turkey Lane and Case Road. He said Case Road is terrible and advised motorists to stay off those roads until repairs are made.

In Skowhegan, high flows on the Kennebec River prompted police to close the Margaret Chase Smith bridges, which carry traffic over the downtown island, at 8 a.m.

At around 12:30 p.m., dozens of onlookers watched from shore and a pedestrian bridge over the gorge as the river rushed just underneath the two bridges. Several emergency vehicles were still able to drive over. Water breached the parking lot of the former Solon Manufacturing mill on the island, which is currently undergoing renovations. It appeared the flood waters displaced multiple large storage containers as well as other construction equipment.

At one point Monday night, Route 201 in Bingham was closed because of flooding and on Tuesday the Madison-Anson Bridge is closed.

Morning Sentinel staff writers Dylan Tusinski, Jake Freudberg and Sukanya Mitra; Kennebec Journal staff writers Keith Edwards and Aryan Rai; and Managing Editor Scott Monroe contributed to this report.



This story will be updated.

