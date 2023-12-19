The Press Herald Toy Fund may not be on any official list of resources for parents escaping domestic violence.

But many of those parents know what holiday gifts can mean to a child going through such an experience. And they clearly know where to find us.

HOW TO HELP To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

Parents write to the Toy Fund each year about fleeing abusive partners, trying to rebuild lives and helping their children through the trauma caused by the violence and the upheaval that can come with escaping an unsafe home and starting over.

It seems like there are more of those letters every year, although it’s not clear if the problem is getting worse or if more parents and children are coming forward to get help. Either way, the Toy Fund has been here for decades to give their children a chance to be children again during the holidays.

“I am a single mother of twin 6-year-old daughters,” one mother wrote this year. “Last year, we spent the holidays in a shelter due to domestic violence. We left everything in a hurry besides the clothes on our backs.”

They are now in an apartment and still struggling to recover.

“I just want my girls to have a good holiday and to wake up to gifts and something to open on Christmas this year,” she wrote. “Please, in the greatness of your hearts, bless my family with help this holiday season. Thank you sincerely.”

Recovery can take time, both financially and emotionally.

“I have recently – over the summer – left an abusive relationship,” wrote another woman who found shelter for her family through a nonprofit organization called Through These Doors. “I am forever grateful for where I am now. I am safe and starting to heal. We would be grateful for any help through these holidays. Thank you!”

“Hello. My son and I just got into housing after bouncing from home to home for about a year due to domestic violence,” another mother wrote. “We have nothing in our house, but I would love to give him a Christmas. Thanks.”

“I’m a single mom of two young boys under 5,” wrote another. “We fled domestic violence and were homeless for over a month. They won’t have a Christmas if not for you.”

It’s exactly why the Toy Fund has stood ready to help for more than 70 years.

TOTAL TO DATE: $138,941.35

