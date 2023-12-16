It takes a small army of volunteers to unpack, sort and distribute toys thousands of toys and books for needy children, all in a matter of weeks.

And it takes some generous local businesses to keep that army well fed.

HOW TO HELP To make a donation online or apply for assistance, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

“These are great volunteers and everyone is willing to work hard,” said Janet Edmondson, a Press Herald Toy Fund volunteer from South Portland.

So Edmondson and several other volunteers – Gretchen Stanton, Mary Peters and Linda Paul – have been gathering food donations the keep the workshop humming. “We’re kind of the food team right now,” Edmondson said.

The team members simply knock on doors and ask for donations. And once they explain it’s for the Toy Fund volunteers, the answer is always yes.

“I was surprised. Everyone I’ve talked to was willing to do something,” Edmondson said.

Sometimes, volunteers don’t even have to ask. Early in the season, one of the team went to Mr. Bagel on Forest Ave. in Portland to buy some bagels for the crew. “They asked what it was for and when they found out, they gave it to us for free,” she said.

Other generous businesses feeding hard-working volunteers this year include Pat’s Pizza in Scarborough, Mr. Bagel in the Mall Plaza in South Portland, Amato’s in South Portland and D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches in South Portland.

Perhaps no businesses has been as generous for as long as Anthony’s Italian Kitchen in Portland. Owner Tony Barrasso and his family have been faithful supporters for many years.

In fact, when the team made its initial request for pizzas this year, the folks at Anthony’s were a bit disappointed.

“They said, ‘No, we want to do more,’ ” Edmondson said. “They want to do something once a week.”

The Toy Fund relies on donations from readers, as well as the well-fed volunteers, to provide toys and books to thousands of children who otherwise might go without because of hardships facing their families.

