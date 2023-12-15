A curious note arrived with one of the Toy Fund donations listed below: “Hoping someone gets a baby doll and carriage all these years later.”

We knew there had to be a story behind the donation. But we had no idea it would be so sweet. Or so sad.

The woman who made the donation did so anonymously, but was happy to explain. She grew up in Portland and is a longtime supporter of the Press Herald Toy Fund.

She recently began searching for references to her family members in old newspaper stories. Her father grew up in Biddeford, one of five children in a family that struggled financially.

During the winter of 1927, the Biddeford-Saco Journal published notes signed by local children about what they wanted for Christmas. It was part of a community effort to help children in need, much like the Toy Fund does today.

“First, I see a note from my father’s oldest brother,” she said. He was 7 years old and he wrote that he wanted a sled for Christmas

The next oldest brother, who was 5, wrote that he wanted skates and shovel.

Her father was 4 at the time, so it’s likely her mother wrote his note for him. But the unusual request was his.

“My father’s note says, ‘I would like a baby doll and a carriage for my sister, Mary.’ ”

The donor’s father, who died decades ago, never mentioned his letter in the newspaper. But he did talk about Mary.

Mary was a toddler when she caught measles that same winter. She died a couple of months after Christmas.

Then Mary’s mother died early that summer, leaving four young children with their father. The donor’s father was raised by his aunt.

It was a hard childhood for her father, the donor said. But he always had the same big heart he had when he was 4. “He was such a great dad,” she said.

And now his daughter is helping other children like him and his sister, Mary.

To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland, ME 04106.

Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

(note: some donations include an additional amount to cover transaction fees)

Anonymous $100

Hope this is helpful to someone. Karen & Catherine $100

Dave & Susan $100

In memory of David, Aunty and Grammy. Love, Patti Patricia Barter $25

Merry Christmas from Liam, Annie, Ella, Lauren, Kirsten James & Barbara Dunn $150

Anonymous $200

Anonymous $100

In memory of Larry B., a great father Thomas & Elizabeth O’Connor $200

Ronald G Houle $50

William H Johnson $250

In memory of Debi Cooper Harding Welsch, who always made Christmas extra special for everyone in the family. Craig Cooper $500

Daniel & Ellen Richards $250

From the grandkids of Bob’s Welding Service – Abby, Sam, Carly, Molly, Xavier, Maddox. Robert Dee $100

Doris Salzman $100

In memory of Jack Deering Ann Deering $250

Anonymous $50

Linda Hanscom $75

In loving memory of John, Alice and Helen Flaherty, from Alicia. Alicia Flaherty $40

Jon & Marjorie Oxman $100

Anonymous $100

In memory of Seth Jordan Robert & Nancy Jordan $200

Anonymous $100

In loving memory of Doris Cook who loved the Toy Fund Ted, Mary & Timmy $105.52

Zadie Gayle McCarthy $52.91

Peace, Joy and Merry Christmas! MaryAustin Dowd and George Calvert $200

In memory of Whitfield Steele $105.52

Hoping Someone gets a baby doll and carriage all these years later Junior $105.52

Anonymous $210.73

Remembering our parents, Herb and Helen Whitmore and Elva Edwards, who loved Christmas Larry and Elaine Whitmore Edwards $105.52

In Memory of Lynne and Paul $210.73

Merry Christmas Leslie from Rich Richard Fischer $79.22

Anonymous $258.07

Whitney and Maria Drake $210.73

Merry Christmas Nancy and Tim $52.91

Merry Christmas from the Maine Podiatric Medial Association Maine Podiatric Medical Association $105.52

In memory of Charles and Jean Shannon Janice and Charles Shannon $50

In memory of Philip Bernier Susan Penna Bernier $100

In memory of my Dad, Donald Hawkes Donald Hawkes $100

In loving memory of Marcia Curtis and Joyce Chadwick Suzanne Nelson $100

In loving memory of Joyce Chadwick and Mom and Dad Michael Nelson $75

In loving memory of my wife, Sharon, our daughter, Krista, both of whom loved Christmas Ken Wing $100

From Chud, who loved children A. Donald Grosset Jr. $50

Nancy and John Murray $20

In honor of Grands and Great-Grands Barbara McLellan $100

In memory of Bill Murphy Arlene Murphy $30

Bernie and Penny Davala $100

In memory of Hank Pols, from the Baird family Richard Baird $300

Merry Christmas! In memory of Tom, Gram, Papa and Grammy D. Patricia Axelsen $200

For Marie Dr. Robert Galen $100

North Scarborough Grange $60

Anonymous $50

Barbara Boes $200

In memory of my middle daughter, Joanne Costa, with love, Mom Maryann Proulx $100

In memory of Grammy Beano and Papa Joe M., with love, from the family Maryann Proulx $200

Peter Murray $200

In memory of Ma, Dad, Nana, Gramp, Pat, Jess and Bub Elizabeth Thurlow $100

Thank you for making it possible for us to help children less fortunate Valerie and Stephen Loring $250

In memory of my deeply loved first grandchild $350

Jim and Peggy Folland $300

Maryann Young $30

In memory of Mom and Dad for many happy holiday moments Dr. Valarie Lamont $100

In memory of Herbert Fricke Christa Fricke $100

Merry Christmas Jillian Herrigel $105.52

In memory of Juli and Paul Jr. Jeanne Beliveau $100

May all children feel the joy and magic of Christmas Richard and Nancy Spencer $100

Seniors of Ridgeland Gardens $100

Anonymous $150

Anthony Debruyn $250

In loving memory of Mom and Dad – Gerry and Cliff Ashley – from daughter Joan Joan Ashley $25

Judith Sides $300

TOTAL TO DATE: $121,703.36

