The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to ripple through the lives of many Maine families, and the severe shortage of child care is forcing many to seek assistance for the first time.

It’s become a common theme in letters from parents to the Press Herald Toy Fund.

HOW TO HELP To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

Many child care operators closed during the peak of the pandemic, and those that remain open are struggling to keep staff. Slots are hard to find and enrollment costs are high.

“We are a family of three. We recently lost our child care and the waiting lists are so long,” wrote the mother of a 7-year-old. “My husband decided to stay home and closed his business to take care of (our daughter) so I could pursue my teaching career. We are worried we may not be able to provide a Christmas for her this year.”

“I am a single mom of two and can only work part time at the moment because my daughter is home with me until a spot is available on the wait lists for daycare,” another wrote. “I try my hardest to provide and they do have what they need, but holidays get hard.”

“We are in need of assistance because we can’t afford child care,” wrote another mother “We can barely afford food let alone Christmas gifts.”

Advertisement

To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.

Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

(note: some donations include an additional amount to cover transaction fees)

In honor of our three grandchildren, Braeden, Emma and Mila. Bonnie and Tony Redzinak $105.52

Advertisement

Art & Carol Dresser $105.53

Paulette Renault-Caragianes $52.91

The Potters $105.52

In loving memory of Catherine Chase and Debra and Richard O’Brion $450.00

Merry Christmas to all! $500

Anonymous $158.12

Advertisement

In memory of Bob Anderson $105.52

In memory of Dan, Betty and Bruce Jenkins $105.52

Mike & Lucretia Nelson $52.91

The Morrill family $105.52

Anonymous $263.33

Dale & Diane Inman $52.91

Advertisement

Jackie $40

Merry Christmas Tommy & Ryan John Sullivan $105.52

Happy Holidays $100

Merry Christmas!!! Lauren Manera and Jack Hearon $105.52

Anonymous $100

We miss you Grammy! Cathy and kids $26.61

Advertisement

In memory of Marcia Jasinski Barbara and Jay $250.00

Amanda Langley $42.39

Anonymous $105.52

Arlo Aeppli $52.91

Bruce & Suzanne Stillings $210.73

TOTAL TO DATE: $142,243.86

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: