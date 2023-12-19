Officials shut down the Frank J. Wood Bridge linking Downtown Brunswick late Tuesday morning due to high water levels stemming from Monday’s severe storm.

The Maine Department of Transportation decided to close the bridge around 11 a.m., as the Androscoggin River was rushing just 6 feet below the bridge deck’s beams, according to MDOT spokesman Paul Merrill.

Water also closed in on the bottom of the adjacent bridge that is being built to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge. Despite the rising water levels, construction on the new bridge has not been impeded so far by the storm. “I don’t have any reason to believe that this will seriously disrupt the construction project,” said Merrill.

“We’ve been told to expect water levels to go up another 3 feet,” Merrill said early Tuesday afternoon. “With the water that close to the bridge, we decided to close it to traffic out of an abundance of caution.”

Merrill expects the bridge to be closed to traffic until Wednesday. There is a detour using Routes 1 and 196.

“It’s the same detour that the same commercial vehicles have been using for months because the bridge has a weight restriction because of its age and condition,” Merrill said.

Sea Dog Brewing, the first stop in Topsham off the bridge, remained closed Tuesday. Marlo Longley, an employee of Gulf of Maine Books on Brunswick’s Main Street, said that while the closure of the bridge “hasn’t noticeably impacted us today, it has been a topic of conversation.”

This story will be updated.

