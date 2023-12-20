CAPE ELIZABETH – Robert A. Foehring died peacefully of natural causes on Oct. 25, 2023.

He was born Feb. 3, 1932 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Gustave and Ethel (Maher) Foehring and grew up in the Flatbush neighborhood at a time when there were farms and open spaces and a young lad could explore with his bicycle.

He attended and graduated from Parochial schools for both grammar (St. Vincent Ferrer School) and high school (St. Augustine High School). He attended Fordham University, where he received an excellent education from the Jesuits and graduated with a B.S. in Physics in 1954 and he met the love of his life and wife of 66 years, Ruth (Schappert) Foehring.

He served in the U.S. Army as a weatherman and truck driver in Germany from 1954 to 1956. After military service, he worked as an electrical engineer and engineering manager for several companies in the field of Solid State Devices and Circuit Development. His career mirrored the growth of the semiconductor industry and the development of “chips” for computer circuits.

Always adventurous, he and Ruth moved many times in the early years, living in Flushing and Buffalo, N.Y., Germany, New Brunswick and Plainfield N.J., and Norwalk, Conn. They moved to Williston, Vt. in 1968, where he began working as an engineering manager at IBM, developing a reputation and troubleshooter and problem solver for the manufacture of computer chips and quality control.

The Foehrings moved to Underhill, Vt. in 1973, where they renovated an old farm house and barn, had magnificent gardens, and enjoyed country life. Robert retired from IBM in 1992. After retirement, they moved to Ocala, Fla. in 1995. They summered at Popham Beach in Maine (from 1976). For a few years, they owned houses in Florida and Phippsburg until they moved to Phippsburg full-time in 2009. They moved to Topsham in 2013 and then to The Landing in Cape Elizabeth in 2018 until the present.

Robert enjoyed all aspects of life, including family, food, the outdoors, and learning and knowledge of all kinds. The breadth of things he knew in detail was astonishing. He had a twinkle in his eye and a deep and hearty laugh. He was a calming presence and a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a true raconteur: an early love of acting and theatre showed in his ability to tell a story. He had an amazing memory, especially for detailed directions – he could tell you every road he drove from Maine to Florida and more. He enjoyed fishing and carving birds, movies, many kinds of music, history, country western dancing, cribbage, and walking on the beach.

Robert was predeceased by his beloved wife, Ruth; and by his sisters Ethel Dillon of Morestown, N.J. and Jane Durkin of Sayville, N.Y.

He is survived by four children and their spouses, Robert C. Foehring and wife Deborah Foehring of Santa Fe, N.M., Louise White and husband John White of Cape Elizabeth, Mary Maydosz and husband Jeff Maydosz of Alexandria, Va., and Tom Foehring and wife Deborah Foehring of Saint Johnsbury, Vt.; six grandchildren and their spouses, Christen Becker and husband Michael Becker, Rebecca Ayers and her husband Christian Ayers, Taylor White and wife Flavia de Marta, Alex White, Heather Mulligan and husband Brendan Mulligan, and Emily Smart and husband Festus Smart; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express its sincere thanks to Beacon Hospice for their compassion and aid during his final days and to the Landing in Cape Elizabeth who made his life safe and comfortable during the pandemic and met his needs as his independence waned.

A memorial service will soon be arranged.

