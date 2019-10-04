Q. Why am I being redirected to pressherald.com when looking for stories from The Times Record?

A. The content from The Times Record has a new home on PressHerald.com. We are moving this content to make pressherald.com a portal destination for multiple geographically relevant publications.

Q. Why is this happening?

A. The move to streamline web operations enables us to support and maintain independent newsrooms that are guided by the news judgment of local editors. We remain committed to quality, local journalism, and coverage in our daily and weekly publications and e-Editions.

Q. Do I have to pay to read The Times Record online?

A. Yes, it now will be part of a pressherald.com subscription. Subscription packages also can include print and the e-Edition.

Q. How can I find stories from The Times Record easily on pressherald.com?

A. You may navigate directly to both archival and live content from each publication in a number of ways including top navigation, news navigation, and content promotion on the home page and throughout the site.



