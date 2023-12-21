BOWDOIN – Ralph E. Taylor Jr., 66, of Bowdoin, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Dec. 17, 2023. He was born on Dec. 27, 1956, in Bath.

Ralph was known for his humor, generosity, and gentle nature. He brought joy to all those that knew him. He was a brave and courageous individual who always remained loyal to his loved ones. Ralph was a kind and compassionate family man, a hard-worker, and a humble person. He will truly be remembered as someone who was one-of-a-kind.

He attended Bowdoinham Community School for primary education and later graduated from Mt. Ararat High School. Ralph dedicated 42 years of his life to employment at L.L.Bean where he made a significant impact in multiple areas of the company.

Ralph enjoyed making wood furniture and spending time with his family. He loved attending his children and grandchildren’s sporting events; there was rarely an event he wasn’t at.

Ralph enjoyed fishing, camping, playing softball, cornhole, holeyboard, and going to country concerts with his wife. The positive impact that Ralph had on his family and friends was immeasurable, he will be missed by so many.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Jane Campbell Taylor, and their children, Chris Taylor and his wife Natalee, Hayley Warren and her husband Charles, Heather Taylor-Babcock and her husband Justin, and Darren Taylor. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Gage Taylor, Chance Meadows, Mackenzie Meadows, Avery Meadows, Grayson Babcock, Harper Babcock, Dax Taylor, Charles Warren, and Zeke Warren; as well as many beloved brothers, sisters; nieces, and nephews.

Ralph was preceded in death by his mother, Florence Moody, and stepfather, Alfred Moody.

A memorial service to celebrate Ralph’s life will be held at Brackett Funeral Home, located at 29 Federal St., Brunswick, ME 04011, on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 11 a.m.

Please join us in honoring and celebrating the life of Ralph E. Taylor Jr.

To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Ralph’s online memorial.

