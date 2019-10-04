Q. Why am I being redirected to pressherald.com when looking for stories from the Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier, Kennebunk Post, Scarborough Leader and South Portland Sentry?

A. The content from those weekly newspapers has a new home on PressHerald.com. We are moving this content to make pressherald.com a portal destination for multiple geographically relevant publications.

Q. Why is this happening?

A. The move to streamline web operations enables us to support and maintain independent newsrooms that are guided by the news judgment of local editors. We remain committed to quality, local journalism, and coverage in our daily and weekly publications and e-Editions.

Q. Do I have to pay to read the Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier, Kennebunk Post, Scarborough Leader and South Portland Sentry online?

A. Yes, these products now will be part of a pressherald.com subscription. Subscription packages also can include print and e-Editions.

Q. How can I find stories from Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier, Kennebunk Post, Scarborough Leader and South Portland Sentry easily on pressherald.com?

A. You may navigate directly to both archival and live content from each publication in a number of ways including top navigation, news navigation, and content promotion on the home page and throughout the site.



