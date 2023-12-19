TOPSHAM – Christine E. Mayo, 86, passed away on Saturday Dec. 9, 2023 at home with her family by her side.

Christine was born in Pownal on Dec. 25, 1936 a daughter of Leland and Stella Arris.

Christine was a member of the Red Hats Society in Freeport which is a group of women that promoted their passion of fun, friendship, fitness and a dedication to the fulfillment of lifelong happiness. She worked at L.L.Bean, Bow Street Market, For All Seasons, Blue Onion Restaurant. She was well known to many as the “Avon Lady” for many years and was recognized as one of their top sellers.

Christine had many hobbies like, cake decorating, crafting, playing cards with family and friends, Bingo and doing puzzles at the kitchen table with her husband. She spent many summers with her family at our family camp in Searsport. She was extremely proud of her family and wanted nothing more than to spend time with them.

Christine could light up a room with her smile, while making some wonder what she’s up to. She enjoyed life to the fullest.

She is survived by her husband, Timothy J. Mayo of 67 years; a brother, Granville Arris; her three daughters, Cynthia Masse and husband Donald Masse, Penny Mayo and her fiancée Howard Williamson, Pamela Mayo Bozeman and husband Peter Bozeman, her son, Timothy M. Mayo and wife Carolyn Mayo; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Jan. 6, 2024 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. Celebration of Life to follow at The American Legion, 79 Foreside Rd., Topsham. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com

