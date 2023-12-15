GORHAM – Edward F. Newell, Jr., “Bunny”, 89, died on Nov. 25, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness.

He was born in Newton, Mass. on Sept. 27, 1934 to Edward F. Newell, Sr. and Pauline (Davis) Newell. As a boy, he moved to Maine, growing up in Bath and graduating from Morse High School with honors.

After serving his country during the Korean War as a U.S. Marine, he worked at BIW before earning his master’s degree in education from Gorham State Teachers College. Ed was a highly respected elementary school teacher and principal for 28 years in South Portland and in SAD 57.

Ed raised his family in Buxton where he pursued his passion as a gentleman farmer, fulfilling a lifelong dream of owning a farm. He was an active member of the Buxton Men’s Garden Club for many years.

During the Christmas season, Ed dressed up and volunteered as Santa Claus at childcare facilities and nursing homes. His tall stature, beautiful blue eyes with a twinkle, warm smile and gentle way with people made him the perfect jolly St. Nick.

In 2005, he established the Town of Buxton’s “Keep the Heat On” providing financial heat assistance to those in need. The Program’s idea was simple: raise funds by collecting bottle returnables at the Town Hall on Election Day. The Program took off and is still a huge success today through the Clynk Bottle Returnables Program.

After his retirement, Ed followed another pastime by working as the Supervisor of the Ushers at the Red Sox Spring Training in Ft. Myers, Fla. for 30 years. Ed was a Mason for 60-plus years, in the Bath and the Buxton Masonic Lodges.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon; and three children, Nancy McGarigal and husband Sean, Melissa Newell, Ned Newell and wife Susan. He is survived by eight grandchildren, Alyssa Leitner and husband Scott, Derek McGarigal and wife Lauren, Dylan Newell, Olivia Newell, Emma Newell, Liam Newell, Ronan Newell, Lachlan Newell. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Riley Leitner, Adalynn Leitner, Luna Norris, Salem McGarigal.

He was a loving, compassionate, hardworking, devoted, fun-loving husband, father and Papa. He relished the time spent with his family and friends and he will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered in all of our hearts and many fond memories.

He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his siblings Betty Callan, Tippy Newell and wife Judy, and Nancy Cooper.

Visiting hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22 at Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton. A 1 p.m. memorial service will be held at the funeral home with military honors and a Masonic service, followed by a reception at the funeral home. A private family burial will be held on Saturday, Dec. 23 at Arundel Cemetery in Kennebunkport.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to

Keep the Heat On,

Town of Buxton,

185 Portland Rd.,

Buxton, ME 04093 or

Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 U.S. Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074

