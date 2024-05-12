Bicknell, Brian Paul 80, of Yarmouth, May 2, in Orlando, Fla. Visit 1-5 p.m., May 19, Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth. Service later.
Bicknell, Brian Paul 80, of Yarmouth, May 2, in Orlando, Fla. Visit 1-5 p.m., May 19, Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth. Service later.
