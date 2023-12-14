TOPSHAM – John “Johnny” Joseph Chonko Sr., of Topsham, passed away Dec. 6, 2023, at the age of 92.

Johnny was born March 7, 1931, in Lisbon Falls and grew up in the village of Pejepscot within the town of Topsham. He was one of seven children to John and Suzie Chonko who emigrated from Czechoslovakia. He married Lorraine Nancy Lachance on June 8, 1958.

He served in the U.S. Army for two years as a Corporal during the Korean War, stationed at Okinawa, Japan. Johnny worked at the Pejepscot Paper Mill for 37 years until it closed in 1986. He was union president at the paper mill for many years. He then worked as a custodian for S.A.D. 75, first at Woodside Elementary School, then at Harpswell Island School until his retirement at the age of 82. Johnny also spent his life working carpentry and odd jobs in a handyman business.

He was an active member in the Jaycees of Topsham. He was a leader in the Boy Scouts for over 25 years, where he mentored many youths of Pejepscot. He was active in the Topsham Historical Committee and Topsham Fair Association. He was a member of St. Andrews Mission Church in Pejepscot, he also took pride in the upkeep and maintenance of the facility. He was active in Topsham and Sagadahoc Democrats.

He would occasionally be asked to speak on his life growing up in the quaint mill town.

Being a strong and proud Slovak, Johnny had a deep appreciation for anything made by hand be it food, clothing, or crafts. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and spending as much time as possible outside whether in the woods, hiking, or near the water. Always appreciating the nature that surrounds him. He had fond memories of his two vacations in Alaska.

He is survived by his older brother, Michael Chonko of Cumberland, Md., his sister, Dorothy Cardali of Brunswick; his children, Eva-Marie and her husband William Ross of Topsham, John Chonko Jr. and his wife Susan Chonko of Topsham, Jolene Chonko and her husband Arran Haynes of Washington, D.C. He also leaves behind four grandsons, one granddaughter; a great-grandson, and a great-granddaughter.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Lorraine Lachance Chonko, who passed away Aug. 9, 2021. Also, by his sisters Helen Hobbs, Mary Aderhold, Kathleen Colby, and his brother, Emile Chonko.

Memorial service will be held at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St. in Brunswick on Saturday Jan. 6, 2024, at 1 p.m.

Condolences, memories, and pictures may be shared with the family at http://www.StetsonsFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Brunswick Topsham

Land Trust,

179 Neptune Dr. Suite 200,

Brunswick, ME 04011

or http://www.btlt.org/memorial

