BATH – Sylvia P. MacNeil, 85, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 surrounded by her family at Horizons in Brunswick. She is now reunited in Heaven with her love, Frankie, her parents, siblings, and infant daughter.

Sylvia was born on Feb. 28, 1938, the youngest daughter of Victor H. and Mary A. (Stevens) Pinkham, Sr. She was raised in Five Islands, graduating from Morse High School in nearby Bath and attended Gorham State Teachers College where her visiting older brother introduced her to his buddy, Franklin R. MacNeil, whom she later married in September 1957.

Sylvia and Frank settled in Bath, building their home in the south end, and raising their children there. She devoted her life to being a loving and supportive daughter, friend, neighbor, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She enjoyed reading, painting, baking, traveling with her husband, and plants, particularly African Violets, Lily of the Valley, lilacs, and roses. She worked at the Plant Memorial Home and was a member of the Bath United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed volunteering, attending prayer groups and contributing to various church projects.

She was predeceased by her husband, Franklin R. MacNeil on Feb. 16, 2020; daughter, Melanie J. MacNeil; her parents; two brothers, Cleon V. Pinkham and Victor H. Pinkham, Jr., and three sisters, Mary Lou Smith, Barbara Doyle, and Jeannette Hopkins.

Sylvia is survived by four daughters, Glenda MacNeil of Midlothian, Va., Doreen MacNeil of Bath, Sonia MacNeil and husband Mike Taylor of Albion, and Arianne Dickinson and husband Carner of West Gardiner, and two sons, Joel MacNeil and wife Lisa of New Portland, and Jamie MacNeil and wife Devon of Wiscasset. She is also survived by a sister-in-law; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two special cousins, Marilyn and Elaine; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30 at the Bath United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the

Bath United

Methodist Church,

340 Oak Grove Ave.,

Bath, ME 04530

