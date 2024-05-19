Bastey, Mark 76, of Freeport, May 15. Service 1 p.m., May 29, St. Jude’s Catholic Church Freeport. Care of Wilson Funeral Home
Bastey, Mark 76, of Freeport, May 15. Service 1 p.m., May 29, St. Jude’s Catholic Church Freeport. Care of Wilson Funeral Home
